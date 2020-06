Il primo muro: così ebbe inizio la tragedia umana

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - AUGUST 6. A graffiti titled "Balloon Debate" made by the British guerrilla, graffiti artist Banksy, is seen on August 6, 2005 on Israel's highly controversial security barrier in Ramallah, West Bank. Banksy has made a name for himself with provocative images stencilled around the streets of London. On his recent trip to the Palestinian territories he has created nine of his images on Israel's highly controversial West Bank barrier. (Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)