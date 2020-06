In Sud Sudan tutto il potere e la ricchezza nelle mani degli assassini ( e di chi li protegge).

epa04147490 A handout photograph provided by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on 30 March 2014 shows a young girl, displaced by recent fighting, holding her baby brother in a tent on the UN base in what is now home to 16,000 people in Malakal, South Sudan, 30 March 2014. With more than 380,000 South Sudanese children displaced, UNICEF is continuing to focus on the delivery of life-saving interventions - in nutrition, water, sanitation, and vaccination and is investing in providing support for separated children, access to education and a protective environment for all children. EPA/KATE HOLT / UNICEF HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES