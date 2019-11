Non meritiamo quello che era il paese più bello del mondo

epa08022178 A handout photo made available by Italian Firefighters Press Office shows firefighters working in the area where a stretch of the Turin to Savona A6 highway collapsed following heavy rains, Italy, 24 November 2019. The cause of the collapse of a portion of the overpass along the A6 Torino-Savona highway, between the junction with the A10 and Altare in the direction of Turin, is a landslide. Due to the heavy rains it has given up a stretch of mountain, which has taken away about thirty meters of the overpass, reprots said. EPA/VIGILI DEL FUOCO HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES