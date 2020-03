Profughi siriani: la svolta autoritaria dell’Europa

On 26 January 2019 in the Syrian Arab Republic, children and families are huddled together after being forced to flee their homes in nearby towns and villages, with their few belongings in Baghoz village in Hajin district in eastern rural Deir-ez-Zor before they embark on a long and ardous journey to safety at Al-Hol camp, almost 300km to the north. On 26 January 2019 in the Syrian Arab Republic, after being forced to flee their homes in nearby towns and villages, children and families are huddled together with few belongings in Baghoz village in Hajin district in eastern rural Deir-ez-Zor, before they embark on a long and ardous journey to safety at Al-Hol camp, almost 300km to the north. In the past three days alone, over 5,000 people have arrived at the camp from Hajin, bringing the number to around 23,000. Families arrive extremely exhausted after a three-day journey in harsh desert winter conditions with little food and shelter along the way. UNICEF is on the ground at the camp and in screening centres, providing children and families with much-needed healthcare services, including basic treatment, malnutrition screening, and referral to hospitals when needed. UNICEF has also provided 500 heaters, 7,000 winter clothing kits and 10,000 thermal blankets to children and families and is providing ongoing tracking and family reunification support to unaccompanied and separated children at the camp. In late January 2019 in the Syrian Arab Republic, escalating violence since December 2018 has forced thousands of people out of their homes in towns and villages in Hajin district in eastern rural Deir-ez-Zor. Families embarked on a long and arduous journey to safety at Al-Hol camp for internally displaced people, almost 300km to the north. In the past three days alone, over 5,000 people have arrived at the camp from Hajin, bringing the number to around 23,000. Lack of security has made humanitarian access to children en route to the camp’s screening area all but