Salvini, la smetta di far la vittima. E’ lei la minaccia che incombe sul nostro paese

Liliana Segre attends ceremony of conferred honorary citizenship of Palermo at the Palazzo delle Aquile in Palermo, Italy, on 15 June 2019. Survivor of the Holocaust and active witness of the Italian Shoah, Liliana Segre, on 19 January 2018, was appointed senator for life by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. (Photo by Francesco Militello Mirto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)